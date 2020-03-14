Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 113,450 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Everi worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 158,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.