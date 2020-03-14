Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,900 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

