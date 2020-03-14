Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,484 Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,433 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ VNET opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 0.13. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.