Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 49,080 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

