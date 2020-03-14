Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 59,950 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Smart Global worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2,860.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 261,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGH opened at $19.51 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

