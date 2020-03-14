Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 62,856 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,856 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,522,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT opened at $3.06 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

