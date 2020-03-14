Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 71,350 Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Drive Shack worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $655,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,966.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield purchased 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,144.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,761.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. Drive Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

