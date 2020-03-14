Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.52 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

