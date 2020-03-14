Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

ACM opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

