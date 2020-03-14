Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.58 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,012.73 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $938.28 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,066.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,127.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.47.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.