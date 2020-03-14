Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,725 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $949.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.