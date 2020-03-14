Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.