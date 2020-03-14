Consensus (SEN) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035605 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00103482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00087399 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.02 or 0.98832005 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

