Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

