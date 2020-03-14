Constellation Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 54.6% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $457,159.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00498044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.04933855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.