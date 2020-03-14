Contentos Trading 49.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00502561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.04929159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00059702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00036984 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,959,105 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

