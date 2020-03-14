Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

CTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTB traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $21.28. 639,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,180. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

