CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

CTK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) makes up about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned about 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

