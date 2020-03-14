Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 14,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CTVA traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 6,768,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,099. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

