Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $203.10 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Cosmos has a market cap of $357.84 million and approximately $203.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00035605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00103482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00087399 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.02 or 0.98832005 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

