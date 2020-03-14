CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CSGP opened at $663.93 on Friday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $452.42 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $686.43 and a 200-day moving average of $618.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.