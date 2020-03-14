COVA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. COVA has a market capitalization of $294,436.26 and approximately $550,274.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last week, COVA has traded down 54.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.02237179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00194766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00041023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.