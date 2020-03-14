Credit Suisse AG Acquires 199,086 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,086 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of BorgWarner worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.