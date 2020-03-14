Credit Suisse AG Acquires 22,690 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,683 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $366,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,362.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.73 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.