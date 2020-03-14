Credit Suisse AG Acquires 337,747 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of LKQ worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in LKQ by 963.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 816,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 4,078.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,945 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in LKQ by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after acquiring an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in LKQ by 1,408.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 449,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.