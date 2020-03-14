Credit Suisse AG Acquires 75,273 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Henry Schein worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12,246.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

HSIC stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

