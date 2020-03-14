Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.38% of Regenxbio worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.