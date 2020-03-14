Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Varian Medical Systems worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

VAR opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,369,406. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

