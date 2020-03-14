Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.04% of Quotient worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 846.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 65.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Quotient Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $309.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

