Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Aramark worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Aramark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Aramark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marc A. Bruno bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $497,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,896.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

