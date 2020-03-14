Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,207,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vale were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 232.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 970,190 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

VALE stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

