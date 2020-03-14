Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 2,487.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.18% of Arch Coal worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Arch Coal by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of ARCH opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

