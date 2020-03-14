Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 525.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,871 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,475,000 after purchasing an additional 371,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,262,000 after purchasing an additional 307,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 304,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $271.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $248.56 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

