Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.02% of The GEO Group worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 493,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Venturella acquired 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares in the company, valued at $899,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 521,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,592. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.