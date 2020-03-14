Credit Suisse AG Has $19.11 Million Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531,938 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of AES worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 51.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 564.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

