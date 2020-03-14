Credit Suisse AG Has $24.15 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

JLL opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $121.18 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

