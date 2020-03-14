Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,154 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 304,979 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 652,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 241,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

