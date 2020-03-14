Credit Suisse AG Purchases 117,963 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of Assurant worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

