Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,705 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of EPAM Systems worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.10.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

