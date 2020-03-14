Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,739,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of InterContinental Hotels Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,008,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

