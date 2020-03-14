Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.35% of TransMedics Group worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 839.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of TMDX opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $288.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

