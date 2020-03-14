Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,939 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,486 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at $11,289,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBT. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

