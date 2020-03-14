Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.20% of Urogen Pharma worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 28.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $392.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

