Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,003,273 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,003,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Western Midstream Partners worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 48,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.60%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

