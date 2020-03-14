Credit Suisse AG Sells 100,540 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $23,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.