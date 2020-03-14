Credit Suisse AG Sells 102,695 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.