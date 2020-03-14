Credit Suisse AG Sells 216,325 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,325 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

