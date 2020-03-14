Credit Suisse AG Sells 42,950 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.