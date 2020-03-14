Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,776,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 229,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.68.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

