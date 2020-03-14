Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. 6,894,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

